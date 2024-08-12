Indonesia’s smartphone market rebounded in Q2 2024, aided by a low base a year earlier as the country experienced an economic downturn, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

Shipments grew 20 per cent, led by 5G models jumping 98 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 32 per cent of the total. The 5G growth was driven by the mid-range segment ($200 to $399), which surged 141 per cent to account for 60 per cent of 5G shipments.

Xiaomi moved to the top from fourth with an 18.1 per cent share, shipping 42 per cent more devices. Oppo’s share fell 3.4 percentage points to 17.9 per cent, as its shipments were flat.

Vivo remained third as its share was up marginally to 17.7 per cent share and shipments increasing 27 per cent. Samsung lost share, falling 2.2 percentage points to 16 per cent, after shipments rose 5 per cent. It had a 31 per cent share of 5G shipments.

Realme’s share was mostly steady at 10.3 per cent, with shipments improving 17 per cent.