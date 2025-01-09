Smartphone maker Tecno hailed a successful CES 2025 after it was crowned among the top ten brands of the past 12 months in the event’s annual awards, along with gaining recognition for its contribution to the broader device sector.

Tecno stated it was included in the top ten listing for the third year in a row in what it branded the Oscars of the consumer electronics industry. The selection was made based on its Phantom V Fold2 5G smartphone with a further award relating to its Pocket Go AR gaming device.

Executives were obviously pleased with the recognition: general manager Guo Lei said the CES awards recognise Tecno’s efforts to transform user experience by employing AI, particularly for those in emerging markets.

Tecno’s Phantom V Fold2 5G won the AI-Powered Foldable Phone Innovation award. The company stated the device runs an assistant called Ella, offering functions including “real-time translation, intelligent writing and productivity tools”.

The PocketGo won the Ultra-Portable AR PC Gaming Innovation Design award, with features including a TV-quality display, and sensory gaming functions using AI and trackers.

Zhu Dongfang, president of the Asian Digital Group and representative of the CES jury, said Tecno deserves praise for its work to make “advanced technology accessible” to users in emerging markets, in particular its “AI innovation”.