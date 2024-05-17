The smartphone market in Indonesia added strength to a recovery started in Q3 2023, recording double-digit growth across all price segments in the opening quarter of this year, data from IDC showed.

Overall shipments jumped 27.4 per year-on-year to 10 million units, led by 73.4 per cent growth in the mid-range segment ($200-$600). The lower-end segment (below $200) rose 17.8 per cent, while models priced above $600 increased 12.8 per cent.

An expanded range of 5G models fuelled strong uptake, with the platform accounting for 28.2 per cent of total shipments, up from 17.6 per cent in the same period in 2023. ASP in this segment dropped 21.3 per cent to $469.

Oppo took the top position (19.9 per cent share) with 8.5 per cent growth, overtaking Samsung, which saw shipments slip 8.2 per cent. Its share fell 6.7 percentage points to 17.3 per cent.

Transsion jumped to third with a 16.1 per cent share (up from just 5.4 per cent in Q1 2023), with shipments surging 279.4 per cent.

Vivo and Xiaomi were fourth and fifth, booking 21.4 per cent and 44.4 per cent shipment growth, respectively.