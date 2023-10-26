Honor extended its mid-range portfolio with Honor X9b, which features what it pitched as an industry-leading drop resistance and is initially available in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the company highlighted Honor X9b, which falls under its X series, comes with newly developed materials to improve device durability meaning it can withstand a fall from a height of 1.5 metres.

As for the specs, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved display supporting up to 1,500 resolution and more than one billion colours. It also boasts various eye protection modes.

The handset uses a triple rear camera system comprising a 108MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. It runs on Honor’s MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, with a battery capacity of 5,800mAh.

Honor X9b is available to order today (26 October) in its launch market of Saudi Arabia for SAR1,399 ($373). It will be available in Malaysia at the start of November.

The launch came shortly after the brand teased some of the features of its next flagship, the Honor Magic 6 at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. Its upcoming high-end device will boast a range of AI technologies including eye-tracking and content-generating features.