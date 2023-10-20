India’s smartphone market showed signs of stabilising in Q3, with Canalys reporting the quarter witnessed an improved consumer environment, as both the entry-level and premium segments experienced a surge in demand.

Canalys senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia credited the launch of mass-market 5G models with helping to drive demand in the entry-level market.

Chaurasia explained that despite growing consumer confidence in the second half, the road to recovery will be challenged by global economic concerns. Growth in 2024, he added, hinges on uncertain macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting the vulnerable entry-level segment.

While the top five vendors all registered year-on-year declines, the remaining players saw shipments grow 19 per cent to 10.1 million units, with their collective share rising to 24 per cent from 19 per cent a year earlier.

Shipments in the July to September period dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 3 million units.

Xiaomi moved to second as shipments dropped 17 per cent to 7.6 million units, propelling Samsung, which saw shipments slip just 3 per cent to 7.9 million, to the top spot with an 18 per cent share.

Vivo maintained its third position, with shipments down 1 per cent to 7.2 million units.

Realme and Oppo remained fourth and fifth, shipping 6 per cent and 16 per cent fewer units at 5.8 million and 4.4 million, respectively.