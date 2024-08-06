Samsung Electronics kicked off mass production of its latest DRAM chip, claiming the industry’s thinnest 12nm-class silicone at 0.65mm.

Bae Yong-Cheol Bae, EVP of Memory Product Planning, said the chip offers advanced thermal management in an ultra-compact package.

In a statement, the vendor explained the ultra-slim footprint creates additional space within mobile devices to facilitate improved airflow, which supports easier thermal control, a factor becoming increasingly critical, especially for high-performance applications with advanced features such as on-device AI.

The LPDDR5X DRAM, available in 12GB and 16GB packages, has a four-stack structure, reducing thickness and improving heat resistance while increasing density.

The company added the chip demonstrates its leadership in the low-power DRAM market by reducing the thickness by about 9 per cent and improving heat resistance by 21.2 per cent compared with the previous generation product.

Samsung said it will supply the LPDDR5X DRAM to makers of mobile processors and mobile devices.