China Mobile CEO Dong Xin (pictured) stepped down after being reassigned as deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), with CFO Li Ronghua named to fill the vacancy.

Dong was appointed CEO in August 2020, served as an executive director for China Mobile since 2017 and joined China Tower’s board in 2018.

The NRTA supervises state-owned enterprises in the television and radio sector.

Executives for the country’s state-owned telecoms companies are frequently resigned without notice.

In July 2023, China Unicom chair and CEO Liu Liehong stepped down, taking up the position of head of the newly-created National Data Bureau.