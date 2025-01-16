BT Group claimed to successfully deploy 5G standalone network slicing at a Christmas market in Belfast, with the trial occurring during the venue’s busiest two weeks of the year.

Launched on the operator’s EE mobile network, a dedicated slice of connectivity was allocated to Lavery’s Beer Tent, one of the market’s popular attractions, in December 2024.

By creating a protected segment of the network to minimise congestion and lower latency, the operator explained that the network slicing initiative enabled rapid mobile payments across the tent’s eight payment terminals including during peak hours.

The operator claimed the trial marked the first time a UK business successfully accessed a network slice from EE’s live 5G standalone core.

The pilot demonstrated the technology’s capability to bypass network congestion, with BT Group’s Northern Ireland director Paul Murnaghan stating it “delivers certainty for traders and customers, removing the frustration of payment delays.”

With the Christmas market attracting up to 1.2 million visitors annually, director of Lavery’s pub, Bernard Lavery, noted that BT’s services “ensured transactions are faster and smoother, keeping our customers happy and queues moving”.

Belfast was among the first 15 cities to launch EE’s 5G standalone network last year, with BT touting investments in future-proof network infrastructure across the region to prepare for the rollout of network slicing services for business customers.

The move follows a similar trial conducted by BT rival Vodafone UK, which deployed network slicing at last year’s Glastonbury Festival. The operator partnered with drinks vendor EBC to offer a slice of connectivity to speed up payments for beverages.