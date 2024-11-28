The team are joined by GSMA Intelligence head Peter Jarich to break down Mobile World Live‘s big 5G Unwrapped event, featuring takes from top execs at Vodafone Group, AT&T, Verizon and SK Telecom. As we wind down on another year, EY’s global telecoms lead also gives us an outlook for telecoms in 2025.

0:00: Intro

6:01: Open RAN rundown with Vodafone

13:25: AT&T comments on Ericsson open RAN deal

18:25: Disruptive AI

21.01: Verizon on private networks

24:55: 5G 5 years from now – SK Telecom

33.01: Interview with Cedric Foray, Ernst & Young