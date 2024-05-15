Meta Platforms revealed plans to discontinue its enterprise communications app Workplace, as it looks to place greater attention on developing metaverse and AI technologies.

In a brief announcement, Meta Platforms stated it will shut down Workplace on 1 June 2026 and customers will be able to access and download their data for eight months running up to the date.

Meta Platforms explained it will work with its “preferred migration partner” Zoom to help customers transition to the latter’s Workvivo enterprise productivity app.

Workplace has 7 million users and counts Telefonica and BT Group as its clients. It launched in 2016.

A Meta Platforms representative told Reuters it will terminate Workplace to “focus on building AI and metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally reshape the way we work”.

During its Q1 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled plans to “invest significantly more over the coming years to build even more advanced models and the largest scale” of services based on AI, claiming the company has a “strong track record of monetising them”.

The technology giant also appointed Broadcom CEO and president Hock Tan to its board to advance its AI chipmaking moves.

In 2023, Meta Platforms unveiled progress on a major infrastructure upgrade dedicated to AI and the metaverse.