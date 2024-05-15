Matt Garman was named CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) effective from 3 June, replacing Adam Selipsky who is stepping down after three years at the helm.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noted in an email to employees that Garman started as an intern in 2005 before joining the company full-time a year later as one of the first AWS product managers.

Garman was named GM of all of AWS’ compute services in 2016 then became SVP of sales, marketing, support and professional services four years later.

Jassy stated in a blog Garman knows AWS’ “customers and business as well as anybody in the world and has senior leadership experience on both the product and demand generation side”.

Amazon’s CEO said Selipsky is “going to move onto his next challenge” after taking a break.

Garman takes over at a critical juncture for AWS. While it has long out-paced rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in the public cloud sector, it was initially slow to embrace generative AI.

AWS’ revenue increased 17 per cent year-on-year to $25 billion in Q1.

Jassy stated on its earnings call AWS sees “considerable momentum on the AI front where we’ve accumulated a multi-billion-dollar revenue run rate already”.

Selipsky was appointed chief of AWS after Jassy became Amazon CEO following the retirement of founder Jeff Bezos.