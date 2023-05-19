 Meta Platforms lifts lid on AI play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta Platforms lifts lid on AI play

19 MAY 2023

Meta Platforms revealed progress on development of its next phase of infrastructure designed to accelerate AI deployments, teasing a custom chip to run related models and power its metaverse push.

The infrastructure upgrade forms part of efforts to establish a scalable foundation for emerging opportunities including generative AI and its big bet in the metaverse, Meta Platforms stated in a blog.

It explained the move is necessary as computing needs “will grow dramatically over the next decade” due to the company’s commitment to launch more AI tools across its applications and build a “long-term vision” for its metaverse unit.

VP of engineering, infrastructure Aparna Ramani said building “infrastructure at scale is what our long-term research requires”, adding “innovation without it is impossible”.

Work in progress include its debut in-house AI chip, dubbed Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA), which it claimed is more powerful than CPUs in running AI workloads.

It also highlighted a cost-effective next-generation data centre project which boasts capabilities to connect “thousands of AI chips together for data centre-scale” training clusters and complement its portfolio of data-intensive hardware.

Additionally, the Facebook and Instagram owner highlighted a supercomputer featuring 16,000 GPUs it built earlier this year.

Meta Platforms stated it deploys the technology to train large AI models “to power new AR tools, content understanding systems, real-time translation technology and more”.

On an earnings call late last month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta Platforms is “no longer behind” in establishing its AI infrastructure, naming the technology as the company’s key capex driver in recent years.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Google goes all-in on AI at I/O

Microsoft backs UK start-up in latest AI push

AI player unveils moral compass used for its chatbot

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association