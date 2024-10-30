AT&T took a step towards the convergence of its 5G and fibre broadband services for businesses with a new gateway that automatically switches customers over to wireless in the event of an outage.

The operator stated the gateway seamlessly switches between the two connectivity options without any action required by customers. It reverts to fibre when the service is restored.

AT&T noted mobility backup “is cost-effective compared to potential downtime costs and eliminates the need for additional IT support”.

A representative for AT&T told Mobile World Live (MWL) it isn’t disclosing the gateway manufacturer.

The service is currently available at no extra cost to select new AT&T Business Fiber customers who order speeds of 1Gb/s or higher across Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

The gateway will be widely available early next year

It features 5G speeds of 25Mb/s to 300Mb/s, according to the representative. The tariffs start at $160 per month plus taxes and fees.

It also functions as a Wi-Fi 6E router.

The representative told MWL there is currently a consumer trial of the converged gateway in Dallas, Texas.

Mike Troiano, SVP of business products at AT&T Business stated the “first-ever integrated device marks a transformative step in defining the future of connectivity”.

AT&T has made significant investments in both its fibre and mobile network services. CEO John Stankey is a bullish proponent of the convergence of mobile and fibre-based services.