US operator AT&T outlined a plan to open an additional 50 connected learning centres (CLC) across the country by end-2027, adding to 50 already in place, as part of a $5 billion pot to narrow the digital divide.

The operator started the initiative in 2021 and its 50 CLC cover 16 states serving 33,000 people, with the most recent opening taking place today (22 July) in Texas.

It now plans to expand the facilities to a total of 100 nationwide, in response to growing demand by communities and non-profit and corporate partners.

The company added the overall $5 billion investment is designed to connect 25 million people by 2030, addressing tens of millions of Americans lacking access to fixed broadband, according to its research.

AT&T COO Jeff McElfresh described CLC as “gateways to opportunity” where communities have space to find employment, stay in touch with families and learn through free access to its network and desktop PCs provided by Dell Technologies.

Each of the hubs have received a $50,000 contribution from AT&T, with volunteers from the company providing digital literacy workshops in collaboration with the National Parent Teacher Association and Public Library association.

SVP and GM for telecoms systems business at Dell Dennis Hoffman named technology, connectivity and digital literacy as “foundational needs to access the benefits of our digital society”.