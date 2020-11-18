 Telkomsel pumps $150M into Gojek - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telkomsel pumps $150M into Gojek

18 NOV 2020

Indonesia-based Telkomsel invested $150 million in local taxi-booking company Gojek, forming a strategic partnership aimed at driving the country’s mobile-first market and accelerating digital transformation.

In a joint statement, the companies said they will work together to strengthen services, drive innovation, and improve the user experience for consumers and small businesses.

Local media reported in August the mobile operator held talks about investing in Gojek, which provides mobile-based on-demand services and a payments platform across Southeast Asia.

Telkomsel started working with Gojek in 2018 by offering discounted data packages to its drivers.

Gojek co-CEO Andre Soelistyo said: “By working together, we hope to help Indonesia become a true digital powerhouse in Southeast Asia, and bring the benefits of the digital economy to millions more consumers, driver-partners and small businesses.”

Setyanto Hantoro, Telkomsel’s president director, said working with Gojek and its extensive ecosystem will accelerate the operator’s digital push “and our efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem”.

In a funding round in June, Gojek attracted investment from WhatsApp, PayPal, Google and Tencent.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

