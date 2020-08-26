 Telkomsel linked with Gojek investment - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telkomsel linked with Gojek investment

26 AUG 2020

Indonesia-based Telkomsel held talks about investing in taxi-booking company Gojek, two years after a deal with the operator’s parent company collapsed, Bisnis.com reported.

The website quoted Telkomsel president director Setyanto Hantoro as unable to confirm or deny investment plans, but stating it continues to look for organic and inorganic business development opportunities.

Telkomsel is a subsidiary of state-owned Telkom Indonesia, which various media report explored investing as much as $400 million in Gojek in 2018.

The mobile operator would make an attractive partner, offering Jakarta-based Gojek access to its 174 million subscribers. Data from GSMA Intelligence showed nearly 95 per cent of the operator’s subscribers were on mobile broadband plans at end-June.

Kartika Sutandi, a director at CGS-CIMB Securities told Bisnis.com Gojek’s mobile payment and financial services would help the operator and its parent company’s business development.

In addition to its taxi-booking app, Gojek offers a taxi-booking app, food ordering platform, online retail and apps covering a range of other services.

A funding round in June attracted investment from WhatsApp, PayPal, Google and Tencent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

