StarHub names Zain executive as CEO

StarHub, Singapore’s second largest mobile operator, appointed Peter Kaliaropoulos (pictured), currently head of Zain Saudi Arabia, as CEO effective 9 July.

The operator announced in November 2017 CEO Tan Tong Hai, who helmed the business for nearly five years, would step down on 1 May.

Kaliaropoulos was named CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia in December 2016 and in 2017 led the company to its first ever net profit in ten years of operations. He brings more than 35 years of experience in the ICT sector, working as a senior executive at BT (Asia Pacific), Telstra, Optus, Clear (New Zealand) and Ooredoo.

He also was a member of the StarHub senior executive team which launched the company operations in the Singapore market in April 2000.

StarHub’s market share by subscribers was stable during Tan’s tenure at about 27 per cent, GSMA Intelligence figures show. Its 4G subscriber base grew from 51 per cent of total subscribers at end-2016 to 60 per cent at the end of 2017.