Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom reached a deal to use Singtel’s cloud platform Paragon to deliver integrated services combining 5G network slicing with cloud applications, with an eye to launching in international markets.

In a statement, Chunghwa Telecom explained it aims to enable customers to quickly deploy 5G slicing applications and access the required cloud resources by collaborating with Singtel and its global alliance partners to drive adoption of compatible applications and services.

Chunghwa Telecom senior EVP Alex Chien said it will participate in Singtel’s 5G SA alliance ecosystem to exchange experience in services with global telecoms partners.

The operator launched 5G service in July 2020 a month after receiving its licence and is investing to deploy a standalone architecture to enable it to guarantee bandwidth for large-scale services.