StarHub on the hunt for new CEO

StarHub announced CEO Tan Tong Hai (pictured), who helmed the business for nearly five years, will step down on 1 May 2018.

Tan joined StarHub in 1999 as GM of StarHub Internet. He then left to head Pacific Internet and Singapore Computer Systems before returning to become StarHub COO in January 2009. In March 2013 he was promoted to CEO and executive director.

The company, the second largest mobile operator in Singapore, said under Tan’s leadership StarHub grew its enterprise business to more than SGD900 million ($663 million). He was also instrumental in growing the company through significant acquisitions and investments in companies such as mm2 Asia and Accel Systems & Technologies.

In a statement, StarHub said it is conducting a global executive search for a replacement.

StarHub’s market share by subscribers was stable during Tan’s tenure at about 27 per cent, with its subcriber base also steady at around 2.25 million, GSMA Intelligence figures show.

Its 4G subscriber base grew from 49 per cent of total subscribers at end Q3 2016 to 58 per cent at the end of the recent quarter.