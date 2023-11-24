Representatives from India and the European Commission signed an outline agreement on measures intended to strengthen semiconductor supply chains and aid collaboration on R&D.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by European Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton and India’s minister for communications, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and sets out a number of joint goals.

Pledges include sharing knowledge on semiconductor ecosystems in the two markets and identifying areas for working together on R&D, including through academic institutions and businesses. The pair will also collaborate on developing the ecosystem in both markets including promoting talent and skills.

The move is the latest made by the authorities as they continue to push the development of home-grown chip industries in a bid to bolster supply chains and distance themselves from any ongoing and future issues with supply.

In a statement Breton noted: “Chips are vital for our economies, and we are strengthening our resilience in the new geopolitics of semiconductor supply chains. I am glad we will continue to cooperate with India, a key partner, on trade and technology issues to overcome supply chain challenges. In the longer term, our cooperation on research and skills will be essential to strengthen our resilience.”