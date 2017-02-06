South Korea to raise battery safety standards

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy called for improved safety requirements and regular inspections of Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries, following Samsung’s massive recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, Reuters reported.

The ministry said devices utilising Li-Ion batteries, such as smartphones, also will be subject to regulator safety tests.

The world’s largest smartphone maker axed the Galaxy Note 7 in early October after several devices caught fire. The vendor concluded last month design and manufacturing faults of batteries in the Note 7 caused some devices to overheat. After releasing the official outcome of an investigation into the problem, the company said it initiated several corrective actions to avoid similar problems in the future.

Samsung’s investigation, which also involved third-party testing organisations, found the casing of the original Li-Ion battery made by Samsung SDI was too small, causing the negative electrodes to bend, and in some cases short-circuit and catch fire. Following a global recall, the replacement battery from Amperex had a different defect, which also caused some Note 7 devices to ignite.

The government, which is monitoring Samsung’s efforts to improve battery safety, said it will require X-ray testing and stricter standards in the design process, Reuters reported.

South Korea’s Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the Korea Communications Commission in December announced they were developing guidelines covering smartphone recall procedures.