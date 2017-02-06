English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea to raise battery safety standards

06 FEB 2017
Galaxy Note 7

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy called for improved safety requirements and regular inspections of Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries, following Samsung’s massive recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, Reuters reported.

The ministry said devices utilising Li-Ion batteries, such as smartphones, also will be subject to regulator safety tests.

The world’s largest smartphone maker axed the Galaxy Note 7 in early October after several devices caught fire. The vendor concluded last month design and manufacturing faults of batteries in the Note 7 caused some devices to overheat. After releasing the official outcome of an investigation into the problem, the company said it initiated several corrective actions to avoid similar problems in the future.

Samsung’s investigation, which also involved third-party testing organisations, found the casing of the original Li-Ion battery made by Samsung SDI was too small, causing the negative electrodes to bend, and in some cases short-circuit and catch fire. Following a global recall, the replacement battery from Amperex had a different defect, which also caused some Note 7 devices to ignite.

The government, which is monitoring Samsung’s efforts to improve battery safety, said it will require X-ray testing and stricter standards in the design process, Reuters reported.

South Korea’s Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the Korea Communications Commission in December announced they were developing guidelines covering smartphone recall procedures.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom profit rises on one-off gain, revenue slides

Samsung Q4 profit climbs on record chip earnings

Samsung Note 7 report blames battery design flaws

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association