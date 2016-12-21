English
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea drafts device recall guidelines

21 DEC 2016
South_Korea_MSIP_Logo

South Korea plans to issue guidelines for smartphone recalls later this month, following Samsung’s massive recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

According to Yonhap, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the Korea Communications Commission will release final guidelines by the end of December.

The draft version, which is subject to change, requires smartphone makers to inform the country’s three mobile operators – SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus – when they issue a recall or stop production, the news agency reported.

Recall polices will need to cover the period for exchanges and refunds as well as provide details on how to compensate customers, which are worked out between a vendor and operators.

Under the current law, only manufacturers are obliged to conduct recalls with no regulations regarding mobile operators, Yonhap said.

Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, axed the Galaxy Note 7 in early October after several devices caught fire and it recalled 2.5 million units in September.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

