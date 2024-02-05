Myanmar-based MPT expanded high-speed fibre service to nearly half the townships across five states and regions, bundling unlimited fixed data plans with 3GB of free mobile data.

In a statement, the operator noted its home fibre service reaches 154 townships: the country has 330.

New FTTH subscribers also receive 200 minutes of on-net calls and unlimited SMS.

MPT launched fibre service in 27 townships across the country’s seven major cities in 2019, including Yangon and Mandalay.

It has not disclosed the number of connections.

Idem Est Research, an independent advisory service, estimated household fixed broadband penetration at 6.7 per cent at the start of 2023, but noted deployments are accelerating.

It forecasts broadband subscribers to grow 20.5 per cent a year until 2030.

A coup in 2021 followed by internet blackouts in some regions and restrictions on content slowed growth in the telecoms sector, prompting Telenor to sell its local unit.

MPT ended 2023 with 29.6 million mobile subscribers, split almost evenly between 3G and 4G, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.