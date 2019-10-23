 SoftBank, TBCASoft tap IBM for blockchain tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank, TBCASoft tap IBM for blockchain tech

23 OCT 2019

SoftBank and TBCASoft, co-founders of the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium, entered into a strategic partnership with IBM to use its blockchain technology, as the group expands the scope of its cross-border services for mobile operators.

In a statement, SoftBank said IBM has been working with TBCASoft to define the consortium strategy and, through the partnership, will support the scaling up of the ecosystem. To give operators added flexibility, US-based TBCASoft will use IBM’s blockchain platform to offer open technology which can be used in multiple cloud environments.

The global alliance aims to bring the benefits of blockchain technology to the telecoms industry by developing industry-specific use cases such as cross-border payments, digital identity and supply chain management.

It is already working on a cross-carrier payment system (CCPS) designed to allow mobile subscribers to use mobile payment apps with local merchants when they travel abroad.

Utpal Mangla, VP and partner for blockchain at IBM Telecommunications Services, said: “Leveraging a telecommunications blockchain network that can enable improved cross-carrier relations, cross-carrier payment can help transform the way telecoms carriers transact with partners and customers to deliver innovative payment solutions.”

SoftBank is the first adopter of CCPS and aims to launch the system in Tokyo in 2020.

The CBSG Consortium was founded by SoftBank, FarEasTone and TBCASoft in 2017, but has since signed-up a number of operator groups primarily in Asia and Africa. Members include MTN Group, du, Turkcell, PLDT, Axiata and Etisalat.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo trials 5G for Rugby World Cup

Airtel dismisses stake sale speculation

SoftBank linked to Bharti Airtel move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association