SoftBank, TBCASoft tap IBM for blockchain tech - Mobile World Live

SoftBank and TBCASoft, co-founders of the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium, entered into a strategic partnership with IBM to use its blockchain technology, as the group expands the scope of its cross-border services for mobile operators.

In a statement, SoftBank said IBM has been working with TBCASoft to define the consortium strategy and, through the partnership, will support the scaling up of the ecosystem. To give operators added flexibility, US-based TBCASoft will use IBM’s blockchain platform to offer open technology which can be used in multiple cloud environments.

The global alliance aims to bring the benefits of blockchain technology to the telecoms industry by developing industry-specific use cases such as cross-border payments, digital identity and supply chain management.

It is already working on a cross-carrier payment system (CCPS) designed to allow mobile subscribers to use mobile payment apps with local merchants when they travel abroad.

Utpal Mangla, VP and partner for blockchain at IBM Telecommunications Services, said: “Leveraging a telecommunications blockchain network that can enable improved cross-carrier relations, cross-carrier payment can help transform the way telecoms carriers transact with partners and customers to deliver innovative payment solutions.”

SoftBank is the first adopter of CCPS and aims to launch the system in Tokyo in 2020.

The CBSG Consortium was founded by SoftBank, FarEasTone and TBCASoft in 2017, but has since signed-up a number of operator groups primarily in Asia and Africa. Members include MTN Group, du, Turkcell, PLDT, Axiata and Etisalat.