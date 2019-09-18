Blockchain group closes on mobile payments launch - Mobile World Live

Members of The Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), including SoftBank, Sprint and Indonesian operator Telin, thrashed out the details of commercial use cases for mobile transactions settled using an international blockchain platform.

During the group’s latest workshop, mobile operators and payment companies discussed the ongoing development and future availability of a cross-border platform being developed by vendor TBCASoft. It will enable compatibility between mobile wallet services provided by members of the group.

The organisation expects to launch international mobile transactions to operators next year.

CBSG was founded by SoftBank, FarEasTone and TBCASoft in 2017 but has since signed-up a number of operator groups primarily in Asia and Africa. Members include MTN Group, du, Turkcell, PLDT, Axiata and Etisalat.

Sherman Lee CFO of Taiwan operator Far EasTone said: “After completing successful cross-carrier payment system (CCPS) field trials across Japan, Korea and Taiwan in January of 2019, we are reaching another key milestone as members of the CBSG Consortium come together to build, validate a strong commercial use-case launching in early 2020.”

He continued: “We believe the CCPS technology will transform carriers around the world to lead the next phase of a value-transfer network.”