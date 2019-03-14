 SKT tests the limits of 4G/5G combo - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT tests the limits of 4G/5G combo

14 MAR 2019

SK Telecom (SKT) and Samsung completed device interoperability tests using dual connectivity technology on 4G and 5G networks, reaching a peak data speed of 2.6Gb/s using a Galaxy S10 smartphone.

The tests at Samsung’s facilities in Suwon used 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum (a 5G band) and 65MHz of LTE spectrum in the 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz, and 2.6GHz bands. SKT runs commercial services on all four frequencies using 4G and 5G New Radio (NR) equipment from the vendor.

Samsung unveiled the S10, its first 5G smartphone, last month.

In a statement, Samsung said the operator can boost the overall transmission data speed by 80 per cent using dual 4G and 5G connectivity. Also known as E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity, the technology is based on the 3GPP 5G NR standard.

Last week, SKT, KT and LG Uplus were forced to push back their ambitious plans to launch nationwide 5G commercial services for consumers by the end of the month. They cited a number of setbacks including handset availability and government rejection of proposed 5G pricing plans.

Samsung didn’t reveal details on when the S10 would be sold in South Korea. LG unveiled its first 5G model, the V50 ThinQ, during MWC19 Barcelona, but Yonhap News Agency said the vendor is struggling to secure adequate supplies of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark claims a first in 5G cars

Smart, Nokia team on 5G services for schools

XL prepares for 5G with transport network upgrade
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association