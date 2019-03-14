SKT tests the limits of 4G/5G combo - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) and Samsung completed device interoperability tests using dual connectivity technology on 4G and 5G networks, reaching a peak data speed of 2.6Gb/s using a Galaxy S10 smartphone.

The tests at Samsung’s facilities in Suwon used 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum (a 5G band) and 65MHz of LTE spectrum in the 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz, and 2.6GHz bands. SKT runs commercial services on all four frequencies using 4G and 5G New Radio (NR) equipment from the vendor.

Samsung unveiled the S10, its first 5G smartphone, last month.

In a statement, Samsung said the operator can boost the overall transmission data speed by 80 per cent using dual 4G and 5G connectivity. Also known as E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity, the technology is based on the 3GPP 5G NR standard.

Last week, SKT, KT and LG Uplus were forced to push back their ambitious plans to launch nationwide 5G commercial services for consumers by the end of the month. They cited a number of setbacks including handset availability and government rejection of proposed 5G pricing plans.

Samsung didn’t reveal details on when the S10 would be sold in South Korea. LG unveiled its first 5G model, the V50 ThinQ, during MWC19 Barcelona, but Yonhap News Agency said the vendor is struggling to secure adequate supplies of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset.