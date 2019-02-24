LG previews 5G phone with a foldable twist - Mobile World Live

Alongside the new G8, LG showcased the V50 ThinQ at MWC19 Barcelona, its first 5G smartphone which comes with an optional accessory called Dual Screen.

The company said the Dual Screen is its spin on the foldable device trend.

“Designed to resemble a cover case, Dual Screen opens up to give LG V50 ThingQ 5G owners a second 6.2-inch OLED display for double the viewing, gaming and multitasking experience,” which can be used as a controller for games, to throw light on selfies, or use different apps simultaneously.

In a briefing, the company said it had no plans for a foldable screen this year, although it will eventually come out with one because it believes that is what everyone will be using in the future.

For now, it believes the best plan was to launch the add-on, which it hinted will be a more affordable option than a foldable screen.

It said with the new 5G device its focus was elsewhere: “With 5G it’s all about streaming in real time so we’ve integrated YouTube live in the native camera,” said Ken Hong, head of global communications.

It also wanted to tackle challenges around battery life, heat dissipation and a chunky design: it is 8.33mm thick.

The V50 has a Vapor Chamber system to keep internal temperatures low, and comes with a 4000mAh battery.

It also has a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display to offer users “a heightened sense of immersion”, while audio has been upgraded to “produce a superb stereo performance”.

In preparation of rollout, LG is partnering with ten operators in markets including the US, South Korea, Australia as well as a number of European countries.

LG G8 ThinQ

The new G8 boasts a 3D time-of-flight front-facing camera, which LG dubbed the Z Camera, a feature which has so far been used in some devices’ rear-facing cameras.

It can be used to enable Air Motion. Through the feature, without touching the phone, users can answer or end calls, take screenshots, switch between applications or adjust the volume.

Users can also wave their hand above the phone to unlock. LG said this is a first and it is more secure than using fingerprints.

The device comes in two versions: with two or three cameras at the back.

There were no details on when the devices will be out in the market or at what price, other than that they will launch at some point this year, as the company reiterated they are only previewing them for now.

LG also plans to launch the G8s later in the year, which will have “slightly lower specs” than the G8.