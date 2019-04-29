 SKT hospitalises 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT hospitalises 5G

29 APR 2019

SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Yonsei University Health System to develop and deploy specialised services using 5G, AI and IoT at a new hospital scheduled to open in February 2020.

Park Jung-ho, SKT president and CEO (pictured, left), and Yoon Do-heum, president and CEO of the Yonsei University Health System (pictured, right) signed an MoU covering delivery of a “5G-powered digital hospital”.

In a statement, the operator explained the hospital will be equipped with its AI speaker to enable patients with physical difficulties to control their beds, lighting and TVs via voice.

Yongin Severance Hospital will also offer patients and visitors an AR-based navigation service using indoor positioning and 3D mapping technologies. It will also use facial recognition technology to deliver a new access control system, which SKT said will improve security.

The operator also plans to develop a hologram platform for patients in isolation wards to allow them to meet with visitors virtually.

Yonsei University Health System plans to deploy the enhanced services to all its hospitals in future.

SKT separately announced the signing of an MoU with the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority to build 5G-based self-driving infrastructure and provide support for ICT start-ups, to advance smart city innovation in the zone.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT rounds out media deals

SKT charts 5G coverage, sets growth targets

China Unicom earmarks May 5G launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association