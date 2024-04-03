Infrastructure player Boldyn Networks landed a deal to implement 5G upgrades at an indoor arena in the US that’s home to National Basketball Association (NBA) team the Sacramento Kings, which it stated would improve fan experiences and streamline operations.

The vendor will upgrade, operate and monitor the DAS that supports wireless connectivity across the Golden 1 Centre arena in Sacramento California. According to its website, the Golden 1 Centre seats 17,500 and hosts hundreds of events per year.

Boldyn Networks noted the DAS network will support all 5G spectrum bands and major mobile operators’ service throughout the venue.

John Rinehart, president of business operation for the NBA team, stated the planned upgrades will streamline ticketing for in-seat ordering and enable AR/VR opportunities.

Boldyn Networks claimed the improved 5G connectivity “will enable expanded digital initiatives, improve venue operations, and enhance communications capabilities for fans, and staff alike”.

Financial terms of the network upgrades and when they will be completed weren’t disclosed.