Singtel taps Intel kit for 5G MEC incubator

Singtel detailed plans to use Intel equipment to establish a multi-access edge compute (MEC) incubator to simplify adoption of 5G services and support local enterprises in their efforts to improve operational efficiency.

In a statement, Singtel explained the incubator will be powered by Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors and data centre GPU, and its Paragon orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services.

Singtel and Intel will focus on use cases spanning HD content delivery, cloud gaming, video analytics, and AR and VR applications.

Intel EVP and CCO Christoph Schell noted the partnership with Singtel will accelerate use of 5G, edge, AI and cloud technologies by businesses.

Singtel stated it employed the platform in a trial of a content delivery system, reducing the time needed to load videos by up to 46 per cent using the 5G MEC compared with 4G running on the public cloud.

The operator introduced an MEC platform for enterprises in February, deploying Microsoft Azure Edge Zones on its 5G network.

Singtel launched standalone 5G in 2021.