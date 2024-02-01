Deutsche Telekom extended its domestic mobile coverage at 849 locations over the past four weeks, which included 118 newly built installations for LTE and 5G.

The operator noted it increased network capacity at 731 existing locations, with 5G launches in 111 of them.

Deutsche Telekom stated around 10,700 5G antennas in 840 cities and towns currently operate on its 3.6GHz frequency, with download data rates of up to 1Gb/s.

It said 96 per cent of households can access its 5G network, with LTE household coverage of 99 per cent.

Abdu Mudesir, MD of technology, stated the operator planned to make 5G available to 99 per cent of the population by 2025.

“We are continuing to increase the pace of mobile communications expansion,” he explained.