Dish Network claimed to have the greatest coverage for a commercial 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service in the world after expanding availability to 12 additional areas, as it seeks to step-up competition with established US operators.

The latest deployments for its Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite services bring the total number of areas covered by its VoNR network to 89, with a potential customer base of 140 million people.

John Swieringa, president of technology and COO at Dish Wireless, said a “continued rollout of VoNR markets every month allows us to compete at scale as the nation’s fourth wireless carrier”.

The operator stated it plans to continue expanding availability over H1 2024.

It noted customers require a compatible device to access the 5G voice service, citing Apple’s iPhone 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 ranges, along with various Motorola models as suitable.

Swieringa said Dish Wireless’ 5G broadband network now covers 73 per cent of the US population: it hit a government-mandated target of 70 per cent coverage by June.

The operator has MVNO agreements in place with AT&T and Verizon for the areas its 5G service is not available.

T-Mobile US was the first in the nation to launch VoNR, with an initial deployment in 2022.