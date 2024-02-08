Finnish operator Elisa worked with Qualcomm and Ericsson to boost standalone (SA) 5G uplink data rates using carrier aggregation, a test the vendor pitched as a key element in advancing the next-generation networks.

The trial combined 25MHz of 2.6GHz spectrum in the FDD band with 100MHz of 3.5GHz TDD running on a test mobile device running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System.

Ericsson stated an upload speed of 230Mb/s was achieved.

The vendor noted its uplink carrier aggregation software combines mid-band FDD and TDD within the frequency range 1 to increase data rates. It cited uses for intensive applications including live streaming, broadcasts, cloud gaming, extended reality and video.

Sami Rajamaki, VP of network services for Elisa, said the “use of AR and the development towards metaverse will increase the demand for fast uplink connections”, adding the test was an important step in developing SA 5G networks.

Ericsson and Elisa established an end-to-end SA 5G connection in Finland in 2020, which the operator claimed was a Nordic first.

Elisa later targeted uplink improvements in trials with Nokia and Qualcomm.