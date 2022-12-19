 PLDT admits $866M budget overrun - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT admits $866M budget overrun

19 DEC 2022

Philippines-based PLDT uncovered a budget overrun estimated at up to PHP48 billion ($866.1 million) and is holding discussions with its main vendors with the aim of reconciling the gap and reducing the expenditure.

In a stock market filing, the operator stated it is conducing an internal forensic review requested by its board and audit committee, adding a preliminary investigation has not found “any fraudulent transactions, procurement anomalies or loss of asset” arising from the capex spending.

The company ramped up network investments over the past four years. PLDT said the excess spending represents about 12.7 per cent of the PHP379 billion capex spent over that period.

Its vendors “expressed flexibility” to meet requests for reductions in outstanding projects, the statement added.

PLDT emphasised its businesses are not impacted by the higher costs, but noted the company will reorganise its management structure and initiate measures to improve its processes and systems to address issues allowing the excess expenditure.

The company committed to keeping network investments elevated next year, funded by sales of tower assets, but capex levels will come down from 2024.

In early November, it said consolidated capex for 2022 could see the figure exceed initial guidance of PHP85 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT forges another major tower sale

Globe to slash capex after splurge

PLDT targets emissions cut by 2030
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association