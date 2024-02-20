This podcast dives into the hot topics likely to dominate discussion at this year’s big event. Our expert line up of analysts predict the big themes to emerge from the show, what topics you need to keep an eye on throughout the week, as well as some personal insight into how to make the most of your week in Barcelona.
0.00: Guest intros
3.00: AI
11.25: Sustainability
20.46: Open Gateway
27.50: Devices
35.35: Microsoft
38.20: Developers
40.14: Favourite thing from past MWCs
44.00: Best advice for a newcomer
45.20: Fantasy guest at MWC
