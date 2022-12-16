 PLDT forges another major tower sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT forges another major tower sale

16 DEC 2022

PLDT continued a run of tower sale and rental moves by closing a deal to offload 650 sites for PHP9.2 billion ($165.6 million) to a local company backed by Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group.

The deal with Unity Digital Infrastructure will take the total raised from sales of more than 6,500 sites to three tower groups to PHP86 billion.

In a statement, PLDT noted mobile unit Smart Communications will lease the towers from Unity Digital Infrastructure for ten years as the anchor tenant, with the buyer committed to building 220 new towers in the coming years.

The towers are primarily located in Visayas and Mindanao in the south of the Philippines.

Andrew Kwok, MD and head of private infrastructure in Asia at Partners Group, stated the Philippines is a rising technology powerhouse and one of the region’s fast-growing digital economies, but is behind other Southeast Asian countries in terms of network connectivity.

“We see Unity playing a key role in addressing this gap through building a tower portfolio.”

PLDT stated closing of the transaction will be staggered subject to standard closing conditions, with the transfer of all sites expected to be completed in 2023.

The Asian Development Bank recently noted the Philippines had one of the lowest coverage rates in Asia Pacific at end-2021, with 164 towers per 1 million people equating to about 27,000 towers in total. The government estimates an additional 60,000 towers are required by 2031 in unserved and underserved areas.

PLDT signed deals with units of edotco and EdgePoint Infrastructure in April to sell a total of 5,907 sites, with the majority of the transfers completed in October.

Rival Globe Telecom generated PHP28 billion from the sale 1,550 towers to Frontier Tower Associates Philippines and 701 sites to Miescor Infrastructure Development.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT targets emissions cut by 2030

PLDT targets higher capex

PLDT tipped for fresh tower sale
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association