 Foxconn predicts brighter sales - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn predicts brighter sales

06 JUL 2023

Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn) forecast revenue to improve in the current quarter on a shift into a peak season for consumer electronics, after registering a double-digit drop in Q2.

In a statement, the Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer predicted a gradual rise now the market is in an H2 pinnacle.

Aggregated monthly sales figures show a 13.8 per cent year-on-year decline to TWD1.3 trillion ($41.5 billion) in Q2.

Revenue from smart consumer electronics products including iPhones, declined, in line with a Foxconn forecast.

It recorded growth in computing, components and other products, while cloud and networking sales were flat.

Revenue in June marked its second-highest for the month after 2022, despite dropping 19.7 per cent to TWD422.8 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

