Foxconn predicts brighter sales

Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn) forecast revenue to improve in the current quarter on a shift into a peak season for consumer electronics, after registering a double-digit drop in Q2.

In a statement, the Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer predicted a gradual rise now the market is in an H2 pinnacle.

Aggregated monthly sales figures show a 13.8 per cent year-on-year decline to TWD1.3 trillion ($41.5 billion) in Q2.

Revenue from smart consumer electronics products including iPhones, declined, in line with a Foxconn forecast.

It recorded growth in computing, components and other products, while cloud and networking sales were flat.

Revenue in June marked its second-highest for the month after 2022, despite dropping 19.7 per cent to TWD422.8 trillion.