 Ericsson Indonesia opens 5G innovation centre - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson Indonesia opens 5G innovation centre

14 SEP 2023
skyline of Jakarta

Ericsson officially opened a 5G innovation hub at the Centre for Digital Industry 4.0 in Jakarta, a government agency ultimately controlled by Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry which is tasked with speeding the country’s digital transformation.

President of Ericsson Indonesia Jerry Soper stated the 5G Innovation Centre aims to create Industry 4.0 innovations by promoting teamwork across various industry players.

The vendor added its partnership with the Kepala Pusat Industri Digital 4.0 (PIDI 4.0) agency “will play a pivotal role” in aiding the government’s Making Indonesia 4.0 ambitions and developing digital talent.

PIDI 4.0 director Arnes Lukman explained the agency “serves as a technology matchmaking hub for local companies” and it expects Ericsson and other partners have the potential to “optimise the use case of [the] 5G centre through PIDI 4.0 ecosystem collaboration”.

Masrokhan, head of the Ministry of Industry’s Industrial Human Resources Development Agency, stated digital transformation “is crucial to boosting Indonesia’s economic growth”, which “can only be realised through strategic cooperation by multiple stakeholders”.

“We appreciate this PIDI 4.0 initiative and Ericsson’s invaluable support in building a collaborative platform to drive our Making Indonesia 4.0 programme.”



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

