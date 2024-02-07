Verizon and Ericsson wrapped up a trial of L4S technology the pair claimed would optimise a 5G network to deliver improved throughput for latency sensitive applications such as AR/VR, drone services and interactive video.

In a statement they explained L4S was designed to enable content providers to use specific network resources for time-critical, high data rate applications over 5G networks.

Verizon and Ericsson noted additional time-critical applications that would benefit from L4S include video conference, V2X communications and teleoperated driving, all of which need fast and consistent throughput to hit desired latency targets.

The L4S trial, conducted in the vendor’s 5G innovation and co-creation lab in the US, tested an XR application with a headset using Ericsson’s standalone 5G core and Verizon’s C-Band spectrum.

The two companies stated the trial demonstrated how L4S in signalling in the RAN would enable content providers to adjust the rates of their data packets. Overall, the results indicated latency reduction of up to 50 per cent.

Adam Koeppe, Verizon SVP of network and technology planning, stated the second phase of 5G will be characterised by innovation built on speed, massive capacity, low latency, security and reliability.

L4S adoption

AvidThink founder and analyst Roy Chua told Mobile World Live the L4S standard was already supported in multiple cable modems and Comcast is currently conducting field trials.

In addition to cable operators, Chua noted Apple also supports L4S. He stated Apple added beta L4S support for its developers in iOS 16 and its Ventura operating system, and “there are patches for the Linux kernel to support it, and I have to imagine Windows is not far behind”.

“This announcement by Ericsson and Verizon is interesting in that it’s L4S in the mobile network,” he explained. “It’s definitely promising for low-latency workloads.”

Chua stated given the potentially wide support by end-user devices, L4S “could have real world impact as it gets rolled out”.