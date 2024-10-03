The European Commission (EC) ordered YouTube, TikTok and Snap to detail the design of their recommendation algorithms and their roles in amplifying systemic risks, warning failures to appropriately address the request could lead to formal proceedings under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

In a statement EC explained it is part of the DSA framework to ensure social platforms “assess and adequately mitigate risks stemming from their recommender systems”, pointing to the distribution of harmful content and mental health of users as examples of these risks.

YouTube and Snap have been asked to provide details on the parameters used by their algorithms and the way they heighten the risks associated with political elections, civic discourse, protection of minors and social media addiction.

Meanwhile TikTok will have to inform EC on the measures it took to avoid manipulation of the app from “malicious actors” and to mitigate the same systemic risks, which the regulator argued may be amplified by “certain recommender systems”.

The platforms have until 15 November to respond to the request or face penalty for “incorrect, incomplete or misleading information”.

EC can launch a “formal request” if the apps fail to respond.

In May, EC opened an investigation against Meta Platforms over how the company may have breached the DSA in areas linked to the protection of minors.