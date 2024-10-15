Samsung Electronics and KT revealed progress on a private 5G network designed to improve the battleship and base operation support capabilities of South Korea’s Navy, with the aim to complete the deployment by December 2025.

In a statement, Samsung explained the pair are building “a more intelligent and fully independent network infrastructure” to provide seamless coverage and enhanced connectivity for the Navy’s 2nd Fleet.

KT will contribute to establishing a standardised system, while Samsung will provide its end-to-end private 5G network kit supporting the 4.7GHz band, the statement added.

The Smart Naval Port project will comprise 13 ICT systems to support activities ranging from un-crewed vehicle operation to armoury and ammunition depot management.

A one-stop operation management system will enable intelligent battleship operation support by integrating multiple critical systems, such as navigation support, logistics management, safety management and monitoring, the companies stated.

Specific use cases include a digital twin of the smart naval base, enabling an integrated management system that can also be used as a foundation for establishing strategy development. Intelligent security monitoring will deliver a holistic view of the base.