Ericsson inked a contract with Viettel Group to deploy its RAN equipment to connect the majority of provinces in Vietnam with 5G, a project announced a week after rival Nokia was also selected to aid the country’s next-generation rollout.

Ericsson stated it has won the award of “the majority” of Viettel’s nationwide 5G RAN deployment”, with installation of the vendor’s equipment to begin “immediately” as the nation gears up for nationwide rollout.

The project will cover the capital of Hanoi and the north and central parts of Vietnam, with the partners set to upgrade 4G infrastructure for the same geographical areas.

As part of the deal, Ericsson will provide its radio system, enabling a “faster, more reliable 5G rollout and high-speed connectivity for customers across Vietnam”.

Viettel will also employ a new baseband in the 2600MHz spectrum for 4G and 5G as it positions itself “for future 5G SA deployment with the potential to introduce new services”.

The operator started trialling 5G in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in 2019.

There are plans for the pair to focus on areas including 5G network slicing, developer enablement through network APIs and “knowledge exchange on emerging technologies” to enable Industry 4.0 applications and boost economic growth.

Viettel’s president and CEO Tao Duc Thang said 2024 “marks a significant milestone year for Vietnam with the commercial deployment of 5G”, which will allow “a superior user experience” and unlock Industry 4.0 capabilities.

Rita Mokbel, head of Ericsson Vietnam, noted the partnership “heralds a new era of technological advancement for Vietnam, with 5G serving as a catalyst for innovation and digital transformation”.

“Together, we will explore new frontiers in 5G, including network slicing, enterprise applications, and the expansion of Industry 4.0 use cases,” added Mokbel.