Samsung health app now available on all Android devices

Samsung’s fitness tracking app, S Health, is now available for all Android smartphones, from any vendor.

When the app launched on the Play Store earlier this year, it was only for some Galaxy phones running Android 5.0. Now it will be supported by all Android devices running 4.4 KitKat or above.

The app lets users track everyday activities and manage health metrics such as heart rate and SpO₂ (estimation of oxygen saturation level). It also includes a virtual coach and calorie counter.

Many of its features can be used without a wearable device, although some will require access to specific sensors built into such products.

When Samsung showcased the Gear S2 smartwatch earlier this month it came with connectivity for all Android phones, enabling it to appeal to customers beyond Samsung device owners.

That is likely the thinking between the new S Health update as well.

“We humbly know that we can’t do it alone. Together, we can remove barriers. That is why the Gear S2 is compatible with other Android devices. Of course, all of these features do work better with one of the Galaxy phones,” Younghee Lee, EVP of global marketing for IT & Mobile at Samsung Electronics, had said at the time.