Finnish vendor Nokia outlined plans to invest €360 million in software, hardware and chip design in Germany, a move it claims will advance Europe’s competitiveness in the field of microelectronics for technologies including 6G and AI.

Nokia stated it will make the investment at its Ulm and Nuremberg sites, as part of a European Commission Important Projects of Common European Interest initiative. The sum will be funded by the vendor, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection and two states in the country.

The project will focus on the integrated development of software, hardware and high-performance SoCs based on a digital twin, which will be used in radio and optical products in future mobile systems based on 5G-Advanced and 6G standards.

Nokia noted it is expanding its experience in chip design through the project, as part of long-term goals to strengthen Europe’s value chain.

It added the investment will place a focus on the efficiency of the systems to support the continent’s climate goals.

Nokia explained its push will target Europe’s competitiveness in the field of microelectronics for 6G and AI, and enable “complex applications for the metaverse”.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks, said Germany is an important market for Nokia and it looked forward to working with the government to produce “cutting-edge technology” made in the country.