 Samsung ups blockchain game on Galaxy - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Samsung ups blockchain game on Galaxy

14 MAY 2021

Samsung moved to increase accessibly to blockchain technology, issuing a software update to add compatibility for decentralised apps (DApp) and virtual currencies on its Galaxy smartphones.

The South Korean vendor explained in a statement it was now allowing Galaxy users to explore DApps, which use blockchain technology to authenticate the exchange of digital assets. It will also provide access to the services in fields including social media, finance and security, offering recommendations across a variety of categories.

Samsung noted it added methods to make it easier for blockchain and Galaxy devices users to access and process transactions of cryptocurrencies from third-party hardware.

It stated the update will allow users to import virtual assets stored on “cold hardware wallets” to the Samsung blockchain wallet, available on most Galaxy smartphones, giving users a consistent experience of managing everything from one location.

The vendor said the new mobile experiences are covered by its Samsung Knox security platform.

It will use private keys for DApps and cryptocurrency, which are encrypted and stored in an area isolated from the main Samsung Blockchain Keystore operating system.

This is further protected by a secure processor and can only be accessed through the owner’s pin or fingerprint.

As part of the move, Samsung also opened access to its blockchain ecosystem with developers.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Apps

