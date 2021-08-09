 Mobile browser specialist Xayn scoops €10M in funding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Mobile browser specialist Xayn scoops €10M in funding

09 AUG 2021

Japan-based KDDI and VC investment partner Global Brain led a €10 million funding round in private browser company Xayn, cash earmarked for expanding its capabilities and funding a push into Asia.

The additional capital takes the total raised by the German start-up to €19.5 million since it was founded in 2017. It plans to start its Asia expansion with a launch in Japan.

Xayn describes its app as a “fusion of a search engine, a discovery feed and a mobile browser”. It is currently available for tablets and smartphones running iOS or Android, and a web version is in beta testing.

The start-up markets its app on privacy credentials and claims its algorithms do not rely on centralised data collection, instead using AI features to provide a personalised web experience without transmitting sensitive information.

Xayn said as of today (9 August) its app had been downloaded more than 215,000 times.

In a statement, Xayn co-founder and CEO Leif-Nissen Lundbaek explained: “In an industry in which selling data and delivering ads en masse are the norm, we choose to lead with privacy instead and put user satisfaction front and centre.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

KDDI, Sumitomo push games biz to Myanmar

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service

Mozilla and partners set up device standards effort
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association