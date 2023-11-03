Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US announced an international competition to generate fresh applications for the use of AI across the telecom sector, with cash rewards.

The fourth annual T Challenge seeks AI use cases which could improve the management of networks and customer experience.

A top prize of €150,000 is available, with smaller sums available for services ranking high in sustainability, ethics and overall level of interest.

Winners will have the opportunity to develop their ideas by working with experts from the operators.

John Saw, EVP and CTO at T-Mobile, stated the competition was an “opportunity to support developers in actualising their technologies and be at the forefront of the AI wave”.

Finalists will present their wares to the operators’ management in June 2024

Submissions are open until 26 January 2024.