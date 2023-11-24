Regional tower company EdgePoint Infrastructure selected a cloud-based enterprise software platform from Nexsys-One to streamline its operations across Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, where it owns some 14,500 towers.

In a statement, EdgePoint founder and CEO Suresh Sidhu noted it is rolling out the asset lifecycle and workflow management suite to improve its product and services delivery, while reducing operational costs.

The mission-critical software will provide 24/7 real-time visibility and support via web and mobile applications, and supports preventative maintenance and tracking options.

Nexys-One CEO Jim Prosser anticipated it would support EdgePoint’s “ever-expanding business” and be part its “growth story across Asia”.

EdgePoint was established by Sidhu and global investment company Digital Colony in November 2020, and in March 2021 reached a deal with Indosat Ooredoo to acquire 4,000 towers for more than $700 million.