Ericsson struck a long-term partnership with an India-based university to explore AI and compute technologies, with the wider goal of bolstering research around 6G.

Under the deal, Ericsson and the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will focus on the use of AI, edge compute and radio, with the pair holding a conference in India to discuss development of future networks and communication.

Key initiatives have also been set, covering projects to explore “resource optimisation, dynamic observability, and sustainable distributed and edge computing technologies” as well as the deployments of AI methods for joint communication and sensing.

Head of Ericsson research Magnus Frodigh was present at the event to demonstrate the company’s vision to blend the physical and digital worlds through 6G technologies, with the collaboration expected to support “translational research” for the vendor’s future network platforms.

Nitin Bansal, MD at Ericsson India, said it is “well poised to lead 6G innovation and we are making significant R&D investments”, reflecting its commitment to the country.

In October 2023, the vendor introduced a 6G programme at its R&D site in Chennai and assembled a team of dedicated local experts for the project. Ericsson also has R&D centres in Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

The Indian government also launched a 6G alliance in July 2023.