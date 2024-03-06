Singapore mobile operators Singtel and M1 agreed to unite a suite of APIs enabling enterprises to access real-time network data for authentication and fraud detection, as they move to offer more secure and verified digital transactions.

In a joint statement, the pair claimed the deal is one of the first in the world to unify APIs at a national level.

The first application, Number Verify, validates customers’ identities by matching their numbers with their registered account details on a service provider’s platform.

Additional APIs like device location will be added,

The applications are based on the GSMA Open Gateway, a global initiative designed to provide universal access, and ensure swift deployment and integration across different mobile networks.

Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong noted solving digital fraud is not something which can be done alone.

“This federation is a step in the right direction, and we encourage other telcos to come onboard.”

M1 COO Mustafa Kapasi added the collaboration is “a decisive move to safeguard users and businesses against evolving digital threats”.

The tie-up came as Singtel unveiled a suite authentication service which verifies digital identities.

All-in-one trading platform Tiger Brokers and mobile authentication provider IPification have integrated SingVerify into their existing security frameworks.